Zambia Diaspora Community in Sydney, New South Wales in Australia pose for a photo with Speaker of National Assembly Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti, Zambia High Commission to Australia and New Zealand Dr Elias Munshya and his spouse Ms Gwendoline Kalaluka-Munshya after an interactive engagement.

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has challenged Zambians living abroad to actively engage in national issues considering their potential impact on the country’s growth and development. According to a statement issued by Zambia High Commission to Australia and New Zealand, First Secretary – Press and Public Relations Charles Mucholo, Sunday, Speaker Mutti observed that contributions from Zambians living in the diaspora were crucial to the country’s economic progress. “The Speaker of Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Nelly Mutti SC, MP, has implored Zambians living abroad to actively engage with national issues, emphasizing their potential impact on Zambia’s growth and development. Addressing the Zambian diaspora in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Rt. Hon. Mutti highlighted ways the community...