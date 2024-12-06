TANZANIA’S National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has notified the Zambian government of its move to stop supplying maize due to Zambia’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations regarding payment. The NFRA says Zambia has failed to resolve several critical issues, including the non-submission of letters of credit, the failure to implement a new payment proposal involving the establishment of an escrow account as an alternative to letters of credit, and the slow pace of maize collection. However, Zambia’s Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says there is no such development as they are still uplifting maize from Tanzania, adding that they are also up to date with their payments. In June this year, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa announced that Zambia and Tanzania...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here