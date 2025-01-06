PF Lawyer Makebi Zulu says when the judiciary is operating against its principles, it raises doubt in the reliability of the system. And Zulu says President Hakainde Hichilema has taken Zambia in the champion’s league of poverty and corruption. In an interview, Saturday, Zulu said the courts had demonstrated that nothing was final in former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case, adding that PF’s plan B was still in full force. “The hallmark of the judicial system is stability and predictability. When laws are set you can rely on that judicial system, when a decision making process is not influenced by external and internal factors as it were, but by the law. Now when you see things that are contrary happening...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here