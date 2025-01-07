THE Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested Ndola businessman for corrupt practices involving K8,000. In a statement, Monday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Yusuuf Saiid Abdidahir, 45, of Itawa area was arrested and charged with one count of Corrupt Practices contrary to the laws of Zambia. This was after he offered and gave K8,000 to the Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary to influence the release of a truck which was impounded by ZNS which was allegedly attempting to smuggle 1,392 bags of mealie meal into Congo DR. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Ndola has arrested a Businessman for Corrupt Practices involving K8,000.00. Yusuuf Saiid Abdidahir aged 45 of Itawa area has been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices contrary...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here