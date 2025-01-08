UPND Nalikwanda member of parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa follows the launch of the 2012 World Bank Tourism in Africa report at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on November 13, 2013 Picture by Joseph Mwenda

FORMER minister of education Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa says people should let the Examinations Council of Zambia handle issues involving GCE examinations, if any. And Prof Lungwangwa has urged government to conduct a head count to ascertain the number of teachers at all schools. Last week, Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) called for the suspension of GCE examinations until proper, well structured, monitored and predictable tuition mechanism was put in place. And commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Prof Lungwangwa asked SESTUZ to desist from making wild statements. “These are management issues, GCE has been around for a long time. People have been getting their certificates through GCE. If the problem is a management issue, leave it to...