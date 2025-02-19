THE Ministry of Information and Media has insisted that all government officials should address or refer to President Hakainde Hichilema as Mr President in both oral and written speeches or statements. In a statement, Monday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana noted that some government officials and members of the public, including the media, had continued to refer to the President as “His Excellency”. He said while this was acknowledged as a gesture of respect, it was imperative to adhere to the President’s preferred title of “Mr President”. “The Ministry of Information and Media wishes to remind all Government officials, institutions, the media and members of the general public of the appropriate title for addressing Mr. Hakainde...



