CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says he has nightmares over who will succeed President Hakainde Hichilema because he has raised the bar of leadership too high. And Mweetwa says the Socialist Party probably joined the Tonse Alliance after realising that its leader, Dr Fred M’membe, has some chances of leading since former president Edgar Lungu is ruled out. Commenting on Socialist Party general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali’s remarks that UPND would be shocked if they thought the opposition alliance was inconsequential, Tuesday, Mweetwa said the ruling party was aware that their biggest opposition was the people, and that’s why President Hichilema was working hard to deliver his promises. “We know that the biggest opposition in Zambia is not any single...



