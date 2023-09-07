MR Ng’andu Magande, the former minister of finance, says government cannot be the best supervisor to ensure that Vedanta delivers on its commitments towards recapitalisation of Konkola Copper Mines. He argues that the responsibility of scrutinising investment flow and operations at the mine should fall squarely on the board. Ng’andu MAGANDE: “In 1998 when we decided to privatise the mine, we actually had what we called development agreements. In most of the agreements, they have the same phrases, they have the same legal jargon, they have the same responsibilities of a board of directors, they have the same responsibilities of the shareholders, they have the same responsibilities of the mine captains. If the mine captain is not devious enough to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.