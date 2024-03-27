THERE are questions that we need to ask the Patriotic Front. What they say to Zambians is that their legacy is infrastructure development. And we can agree with them to an extent. But the question is; how much did they pay as opposed to what they needed to pay? How much of the debt we are struggling with today ended up in their pockets in the name of financing infrastructure development? Can the PF explain what the debt was used for? Can they explain what the Eurobond did for Zambia that is tangible and productive? We remember the Zambia Railways boss, a few years ago, telling the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee that they just woke up one morning, only to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.