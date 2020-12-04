UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema being flanked by the party national chairperson Mutale Nalumango addresses journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat on December 2, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the National Pension Scheme Authority’s (NAPSA) move to purchase Chrismar Hotel is an attempt to syphon funds from poor pensioners meant to fundraise for the PF ahead of the 2021 general election. And Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi says NAPSA’s decision to consider buying Chrismar Hotel shows how weak the authority is in resisting political influence. Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Hichilema warned NAPSA that buying the hotel for an estimated maximum evaluation of US $18 million would...