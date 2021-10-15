THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has distributed 2,000 books and learning materials as well as digital resources to Zambia’s 12 Colleges of Education and university libraries.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy Zambia Press Office, Wednesday, USAID also provided computers and wireless internet access at 10 teacher-training institutions.

“During September 2021, the Embassy of the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), distributed approximately 2,000 books and learning materials and digital resources to Zambia’s 12 Colleges of Education (COE) and university libraries. In partnership with the Zambia Research and Education Network, USAID also provided computers and wireless internet access at 10 teacher-training institutions. Coinciding with International Literacy Month, the materials will enhance teacher education and bolster digital literacy instruction for new teachers,” the statement read.

The US Embassy stated that through the partnership, Zambia’s 12 teacher training colleges and universities would be better equipped with the expertise and resources needed to prepare primary school teachers.

“Through this partnership, Zambia’s 12 teacher training colleges and universities will be better equipped with the expertise and resources needed to prepare primary school teachers for the demands of the classroom. A situation analysis conducted in February and March 2021 found that all 12 of Zambia’s universities and COEs were lacking in key literacy resources including books, internet connectivity, and functioning computers. The materials USAID donated to the libraries include resources on teaching language and literacy; pupil literacy books; and teachers’ guides aligned with Zambia’s Primary Literacy Programme,” read the statement.

“USAID support for teacher education in Zambia is facilitated through the Transforming Teacher Education project, a five-year, K300 million ($15 million) partnership with Florida State University; School-to-School International; and the University of Zambia School of Education. As USAID’s signature higher education partnership in Zambia, the Transforming Teacher Education project aims to strengthen the capacity of COEs and universities to better equip future primary school teachers with the tools they need to deliver effective, innovative instruction in reading and local language literacy.”

Meanwhile, USAID/Zambia Education Office Director Sarah Crites said USAID was honored to partner with and support Zambia’s teacher education institutions.

She said teachers had a critical responsibility to educate the next generation of Zambian children.