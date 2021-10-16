PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has dissolved the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Board, thanking them for their service to the nation. And President Hichilema has appointed Silumesi Muchula to act as ACC Director General following the resignation of the substantive Director General Zacharia Phiri, and upon the expiry of the contract of the Deputy Director General, Rose Khuzwayo. According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Friday, the changes were aimed at ensuring efficient operations of the Commission while the consultative process on strengthening...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.