MBABALA UPND Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu says it is unacceptable that the Ministry of Energy has not included information pertaining to the petroleum products procurement schedule in the annual plans for 2018 and 2019. Speaking when he debated the Report for the Committee on Energy, Water Development and Tourism,Thursday, Belemu said it was not possible that the Ministry of Energy did not procure petroleum products in 2018 and 2019. “Madam, the committee notes that the cost of fuel is too high in comparison to other countries in the SADC...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.