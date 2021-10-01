FIVE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) board members have resigned, citing “concerns about how they are being required to conduct themselves”. In a letter dated September 29, 2021 addressed to the Energy Minister Peter Kapala, ERB board vice-chairperson Israel Phiri said his decision to resign had been arrived at based on his firm belief to uphold the highest standard of corporate governance to abide within the laid down rules, procedures and regulations. “Notice of resignation as a board member of the Energy Regulation Board-self. I hereby give notice of my intention...



