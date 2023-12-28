ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi has projected an increase in the inflation rate for the month of December by at least one percent. And Hambayi says the US$187 million that Zambia is receiving from the IMF will have minimal impact on the stability of the local currency. The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) will today disseminate the December Monthly Statistics Bulletin. Last month, ZamStats announced that the annual inflation rate for November 2023 had increased to 12.9 percent from the 12.6 percent recorded in October 2023. In an interview, Friday, Hambayi projected an increase in the inflation rate owing to the continued depreciation of the Kwacha. The Kwacha has lately been trading at around K25 against the Dollar. “The inflation is going to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.