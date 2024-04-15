MINES and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has urged Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa to challenge the legality of the transaction involved in selling Mopani in court. Speaking when he featured on the Conversation Podcast, Thursday, Sangwa said the sale of Mopani was a fantastic deal, but that it was an illegal transaction. “On paper as it stands, it is a fantastic deal. Better than KCM, better than possibly any other deal that has been struck. But unfortunately, that transaction is illegal, it’s unconstitutional. Government has now sold Mopani back to Delta. If the deal goes through and implemented the way it is set out on paper, it’ll revitalise Mopani and that’s good for the country. It was so painful to...



