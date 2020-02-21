PF official gets terrorism charges over gassing

Patriotic Front Chingola Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary Evans Mulenga has appeared before the Chingola Magistrates’ Court facing terrorism charges with the gassing of residents in the district.

Mulenga is also a driver at the Ministry of Health Chingola District Office.

Mulenga, 37, of 28 Galilia Off Dominic Momba Road of Lulamba in Chingola appeared before Chingola Resident Magistrate Peggy Banda today.

Particulars of the offence are that Mulenga, on January 15 this, year had in possession two bottles containing a combination of chemicals namely chlorocresol, sulphamethoxazol, acetone, clonazepam and chlorpheniramine which are being used in acts of terrorism.

In the first count, Mulenga is being charged with the offence of being in possession of articles for terrorism or profeliration purposes contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In count two, Mulenga is facing the offence of possessing of the aforementioned chemicals without lawful authority.

Magistrate Banda said in the first count, Mulenga can only be tried by the High Court while in the second offence, the State has to wait for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The matter was adjourned to March 6, 2020 for another mention.

Mulenga is in police custody.

Meanwhile, Lazalous Mwape 22, and Brain Maipambe 19, both of Efimiyambolo Farms of Chingola’s Mutenda area along Solwezi road were discharged after the state entered a nolle prosequi but were later rearrested.

The two, are suspected to be behind the gassing and hacking of some residents in Chingola’s Chikola Township.