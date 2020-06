Courts PF secretary general Davies Mwila speaks to journalists at Lusaka High Court on October 31, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Patriotic Front has applied to be joined as an interested party to a matter where a Livingstone magistrate is seeking an order that the Registrar of Societies deregisters all political parties which have not practiced democracy within their parties through regular elections. PF has submitted to the Constitutional Court that being a ruling party,...