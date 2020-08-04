THE Kitwe High Court has refused to grant Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) an order of interim relief, pending arbitration, in which it sought to stop Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from restricting power supply to the mining company over the US $132 million debt owed to the power utility. Kitwe High Court Judge Evaristo Pengele has dismissed the said application by KCM with costs, saying the mining company has not convinced the Court that there is a serious question to be heard and determined at arbitration. He added that it is...



