A UNIP Trustee in charge of a property owned by the party in Chaisa Township has sued a councillor of the same area, Ruth Phiri, for allegedly hiring people to demolish a toilet at the said property that services tenants. Fackson Njovu, suing as Trustee of UNIP, is seeking costs of rebuilding the said toilet at K180,000, damages for trespass and an injunction to restrain Phiri, her agents, workers or whomsoever from trespassing, demolishing UNIP’s property and allow the party’s quiet enjoyment of Stand No.93/Block 207. In a statement of...



