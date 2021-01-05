OVER 200 employees of Carnival Furnishers (Zambia) Limited have sued the company in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that they have been made redundant and that a redundancy pay amounting to over K10 million be paid to them. The 210 employees have stated that the company intends to sell all its stock and defraud them of their December, 2020, salaries and terminal benefits. They are, therefore, further demanding outstanding salaries for December, 2020, in the sum of K1,611,980, plus commission and outstanding leave pay of K6,191,430. Mukena Mulonda...



