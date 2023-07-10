PF vice-president Given Lubinda has sued a tenant renting his property in Northgate Gardens off Kasangula road in the Lusaka High Court, seeking to recover K236,500 being rent and service charges. Lubinda, who has sued George Mulenga, is also demanding vacant possession of flat number 47B. He further wants payment of security fees amounting to K8,000 and interest at the commercial bank lending rate from the date of the originating notice of motion to date of payment. In his affidavit in support of originating notice of motion, Lubinda submitted that Mulenga started renting his property in May 2019, at an agreed price of K4,500 for the period May 2019 to October 31, 2020. He stated that after rental increments for…...



