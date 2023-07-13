FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso and his wife Matilda Milinga appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday but their case couldn’t take off as the docket was not before court. Dalitso, who arrived at court in the company of his wife and lawyers, was informed by Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili that their case was not cause listed for that day. The duo was accompanied by former First Lady, Esther Lungu, former PF secretary general Davies Mwila, among other sympathisers. Last month, police arrested and charged Dalitso and his wife, both directors of Saloid Traders Limited, for the offence of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Dalitso was also arrested for being in possession of 21…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.