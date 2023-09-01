FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso has asked the High Court’s Economic and Financial Crimes Court to set aside for irregularities, a matter in which the DPP has asked the court to forfeit his properties to the State. The Director of Public Prosecutions had applied to the court to have over 80 vehicles and properties belonging to Dalitso and his company, forfeited to the State. The state submitted that Dalitso, who had acquired “unexplained wealth” of about K31 million, had 16 properties scattered throughout the country and 21 vehicles registered under his name, adding that some of the vehicles belonging to his company were discovered parked at Ndozo lodge, while some were abandoned in Siavonga. Pardon Liuma, a detective inspector…...



