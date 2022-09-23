A possible new chapter of the national team starts today as the Chipolopolo face Mali in an international friendly match without head coach Aljosa Asanovic. Asanovic is demanding US$41,000 payment in arrears before he returns to the national team set up together with his assistants, but FAZ are not budging. In his absence, fomrer national team captain Moses Sichone who is Asanovic’s second assistant will take charge of the team in Bamako. Sichone said the back to back matches against the Malians are important to both the players and technical bench as they prepare for the Africa Cup qualifiers that will resume in March next year. He said it gives an opportunity to the players to showcase their ability to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.