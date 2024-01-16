ZAMBIAN midfielder Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba has joined Libyan topflight side Al-Nasr Benghazi, the club has confirmed. Al-Nasr Benghazi took to its social media platforms to confirm the acquisition of the 29-year-old highly rated Zesco United star player, who has so far netted seven goals in the Zambian Super League this season. Kampamba, who is currently in Ivory Coast with the Chipolopolo on an AFCON assignment, is believed to have agreed to a two-year deal with Al Nasr. “Welcome to Al-Nasr Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba. We can’t wait to have you join us,” read a post on the club’s social media platform. Zesco United CEO Charles Kalala said he would not confirm or deny the transfer but would issue an official statement…...



