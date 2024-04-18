SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has called for patience among athletes who reaped medals at the All Africa Games and other competitions over the payment of their dues. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Nkandu said government was still committed to paying athletes but had limited resources because of the hard times the country was facing. “The sports fraternity should brace themselves for tough times. It is a pity we have athletes that are complaining. It’s unfortunate that athletes are complaining. They know we are under stress. How do you expect Ministry of Finance to release money for sports when we don’t have food?” Nkandu wondered. “First things first, priority is to feed our people. The drought has really done us...



