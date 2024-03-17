The world is transitioning into a myriad, conflicting sea of hitherto, unexplored human behaviors. This statement is as confusing and unbelievable as the reality that Arctic glacial ice is being imported to Gulf countries to be served in cocktail bars. A startup in Greenland is using detached icebergs from glaciers to scoop up the purest form of ice. The parts of these icebergs are then lab-tested to ensure there are no micro-organisms or bacteria. The containers arriving from Greenland with loads of pure ice are then repackaged and sold in Dubai.

Arctic Ice Company claims to provide a unique method for harnessing a natural resource, creating new economic opportunities, and promoting awareness of the Arctic region. Is this so? Many critics staunchly believe that this practice is bound to majorly enhance the effects of global warming. To view nature as an economic opportunity is nothing novel for the human species. However, basic intelligence demands that when the world is witnessing the impact of global warming, there should not be such gross violations of pristine nature. Global warming is endangering the mere survival of living beings. The world is getting brutally ravaged by massive floods, unrelenting heat waves, and cruel famines.

The cahoots have established further demand for glacial, pure bottled water. This has led Arctic Ice to position itself as a water bank. Drinking in bars has never seemed so attractive for patrons who have the means and borrowed beliefs. According to the co-founder of Arctic Ice, glacial ice is completely devoid of bubbles and melts much slower than regular ice because it has been compressed over millennia. Additionally, it is purer than the frozen mineral water used in bars for cocktails.

It is surprising to note that people pay heed to the kind of ice they put in their drinks. This concept would not have perplexed many if the demand had not existed. However, to align the notion of harnessing diminishing natural resources with the necessity of illusionary or genuine purity in drinks —is truly baffling. It seems vanity has forced men to extricate jeopardized resources and showcase it as an economic evolution.

The intricate process and significant energy requirements involved in transporting a single chunk of ice to someone’s drink are often overlooked and left untold. The environmental impact is huge to be pushed aside. The frivolity of perceived human requirements is indeed responsible for the vulnerable world we live in.