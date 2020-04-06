- Local
ADVERT: Engage Repro Print Xpress online!By Diggers Correspondent on 6 Apr 2020
STAY HOME & STAY SAFE…ORDER YOUR PRINTING SERVICES ONLINE!
1. WE DESIGN;
· Business: Logos, branding, company profiles, menus, campaigns, promotions, marketing materials, websites, mobile websites, promotional merchandise
· Personal: Invitations, calendars, photo books
2. WE PRINT;
· Products: Drawings, house plans, copy services, business stationery, signs, banners, posters, brochures, flyers, forms, labels
· Finishing: Binding, laminating, Folding, Stapling, Hole Punching
3. OUR DELIVERY OPTIONS;
Shipping – courier services, local bus services, Fedex, DHL
4. PAYMENT OPTIONS
· Bank Transfer
· E-wallet
· Mobile Money
Submit your orders to the contact details below.
Phone +260 979 112312, +260 971 255870, +260 965 848139
Email: graphics@repro.co.zm
About Diggers Correspondent
The Diggers Correspondent is a versatile writer.
-
wpDiscuz
