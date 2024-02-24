THE month of April is recognisd as the Jazz month in the art and music history calendar, where the heritage of jazz is celebrated. In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. In Zambia, Bo’jangles, a Jazz inspired restaurant, has taken on board legendary Jazz artistes such as Maureen Lilanda and Uncle Rex to treat customers to a Jazz performance during selected weekdays. The bar and restaurant last year hosted the Jazz music festival which saw performances from both local and international artistes. This year, Bo’jangles is yet again scheduled...



