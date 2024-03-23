RENOWNED musician and activist Brian Bwembya, popularly known as B-Flow, recently faced a frightening experience when he was ambushed by unidentified individuals claiming allegiance to the UPND at Levy Junction Shopping Mall car park. B-Flow shares that these suspected ruling party cadres demanded that he should cease his critical commentary about the government on his Facebook page and allegedly threatened him with violence. B-Flow, who has faced similar attacks before, has expressed deep fear for his safety and has called for a thorough investigation by law enforcement to ensure justice is served. He now recounts the events of that day, March 19, 2024. “Just like every other citizen, I was at the mall; I was at Levy Mall. My reason...



