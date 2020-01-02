Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 2 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 1 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 1 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 1 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells oppositionBy Julia Malunga on 2 Jan 2020
President Edgar Lungu says there should be a contest of noble development politics this year rather than a contest of insults that ultimately benefit no one.
In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Wednesday, President Lungu said opposition parties should take heed to Kenya’s Vice-President William Ruto’s challenge that the opposition must compete in the arena of development rather than spreading falsehoods.
“Comrade William Ruto, the Vice-President of Kenya, was recently captured in a video clip providing thought-provoking gems of wisdom when he challenged the opposition in his country to compete in the arena of tangible development, rather than attempt to draw the ruling party into the gutter of fake news, cynicism and innuendo. His Excellency, President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya and his deputy William Ruto are both very good friends of Zambia and we esteem them highly,” stated President Lungu.
“My administration and I here in Zambia can relate to the sentiments of our Kenyan friends in the said video. We, therefore, wish to adopt it as friendly advice to the opposition in the Zambian context. As far as some of our colleagues are concerned, ‘there is nothing good in Zambia, everything is bad!’ We would like to point out to them that the real competition is in the development arena; the roads, the hospitals, the schools, the universities and the advancement of women the empowerment of youth. In 2020, let us have a contest of noble development politics for the ultimate benefit of all rather than a contest of insults that ultimately benefits none.”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition - 2 Jan 2020
- HH has nothing to offer – Govt - 1 Jan 2020
- Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH - 31 Dec 2019
- PF on verge of losing power – Andyford - 23 Dec 2019
- Kaizar was a Kabova; his dismissal is in national interest – Kambwili - 23 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda (4,345 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it's a new feeling - Kasolo (3,512 views)
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (2,208 views)
- HH has nothing to offer - Govt (1,526 view)
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa (1,383 view)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Kwacha closes 2019 at K14 per dollar2 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
National Assembly fires head coach1 Jan 2020
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Fireworks accident leaves Lsk boy’s leg amputated1 Jan 2020
-
Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCC1 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
The so called insults will only end with genuine dialogue so that all this effort goes to development ideas. Surely you can’t see that you are the genesis of how the opposition reacts? You have frustrated them to a point where they begun to tell you the real truth which you are now calling insults!! Let us learn to take responsibility for our own actions
You mean overpriced, poorly done roads and the revelations in the FIC Auditor General’s Report, EIA Reports amount to insults? Sir just give us credible leadership and opposition or FIC, EIA would have nothing to inuendo or insult about!!