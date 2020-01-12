1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident

One Prisoner has died while 36 others have sustained serious injuries in an accident which occurred on January 11, 2020 around 17:30 hours along Masaiti-Mpongwe road near Mabando area.

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Sunday, involved in the accident was a lone motor vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pojero Registration number PS 2090 B, property of Zambia Correctional Services of Luanshya which was driven by Warder Misheck Masengu, 26, of Luanshya who sustained head injuries.

“Two other Prison Waders on board also sustained injuries and both were admitted to Ibenga Mission Hospital. On board were 38 prisoners of which one died upon arrival at Ibenga Hospital, one escaped unhurt, 36 prisoners were injured and are admitted to Ibenga Mission Hospital,” stated Katongo.

“The total number of people on board was 41. The Accident happened when the driver of the said motor vehicle was driving from south to north lost control of the motor vehicle and went to the right side of road where he overturned. The body of the deceased is at the above stated Hospital mortuary.”