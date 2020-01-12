1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 12 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 12 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 12 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accidentBy Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020
One Prisoner has died while 36 others have sustained serious injuries in an accident which occurred on January 11, 2020 around 17:30 hours along Masaiti-Mpongwe road near Mabando area.
According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Sunday, involved in the accident was a lone motor vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pojero Registration number PS 2090 B, property of Zambia Correctional Services of Luanshya which was driven by Warder Misheck Masengu, 26, of Luanshya who sustained head injuries.
“Two other Prison Waders on board also sustained injuries and both were admitted to Ibenga Mission Hospital. On board were 38 prisoners of which one died upon arrival at Ibenga Hospital, one escaped unhurt, 36 prisoners were injured and are admitted to Ibenga Mission Hospital,” stated Katongo.
“The total number of people on board was 41. The Accident happened when the driver of the said motor vehicle was driving from south to north lost control of the motor vehicle and went to the right side of road where he overturned. The body of the deceased is at the above stated Hospital mortuary.”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident - 12 Jan 2020
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers - 12 Jan 2020
- Kampyongo should arrest Lungu – Mucheleka - 10 Jan 2020
- If I’m not fired, I’ll ensure Zambia Airways starts flying this year – Kafwaya - 10 Jan 2020
- We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo - 8 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- If I lose 2021, I'll step down - HH (3,487 views)
- Dr Mambwe an educated idiot - Mumbi (1,980 view)
- Only a mad person can join PF - Katuka (1,737 view)
- Cavmont sues Lawrence Sikutwa over mortgage (1,502 view)
- PF plots to register a user friendly UNZALARU (1,261 view)
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident
- Don’t be used by politicians who want to get into power dubiously, Lungu tells police
- Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident12 Jan 2020
-
Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa12 Jan 2020
-
Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President12 Jan 2020
-
235 MPs for what? You’re failing to fund 156 constituencies!12 Jan 2020
-
Floods pose risk of ground water contamination, cautions WARMA12 Jan 2020
-
Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza resigns after failure to curb load shedding11 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article