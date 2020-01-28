Lusaka teacher gets 1 year for corruption

- Local
Lusaka teacher gets 1 year for corruptionBy Julia Malunga on 28 Jan 2020[easy-social-share counters=0 counter_pos="hidden" total_counter_pos="right" template="20" style="icon" point_type="simple"]
A teacher of Olympia Park Secondary School has been convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for corruption involving K1,000.
In a statement, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza disclosed that Jacob Shawa, aged 39, solicited and received K1,000 gratification from a GCE candidate as a reward for having assisted in registering for their examinations.
“The Anti-Corruption Commission in 2017 arrested Jacob Shawa, aged 39, of plot B143/13 Kaunda Square Stage II and charged him with one count of corrupt practices by public officer, contrary to section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Particulars of the offence are that Jacob Shawa solicited and actually received a sum of K1,000 gratification from a GCE examination candidate as a reward for having assisted in registering for their examinations. This matter was presided over by Hon. Brian Simachela,” stated Mwanza.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
