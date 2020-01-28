Lusaka teacher gets 1 year for corruption

A teacher of Olympia Park Secondary School has been convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for corruption involving K1,000.

In a statement, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza disclosed that Jacob Shawa, aged 39, solicited and received K1,000 gratification from a GCE candidate as a reward for having assisted in registering for their examinations.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission in 2017 arrested Jacob Shawa, aged 39, of plot B143/13 Kaunda Square Stage II and charged him with one count of corrupt practices by public officer, contrary to section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Particulars of the offence are that Jacob Shawa solicited and actually received a sum of K1,000 gratification from a GCE examination candidate as a reward for having assisted in registering for their examinations. This matter was presided over by Hon. Brian Simachela,” stated Mwanza.