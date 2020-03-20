Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – HarringtonBy Julia Malunga on 20 Mar 2020
FORMER Minister of Transport and Communications William Harrington says there is need to repeal and amend the inquiries act to include a provision which compels the President to seek Parliament’s approval before appointing any commission of inquiry.
And Harrington also wants the law to be amended so that the President can be required to publish findings of any inquiry.
In a statement, Harrington said currently, the President was abusing the powers granted to him in the inquiries act.
“Recently President Lungu announced in parliament that he was considering to appoint a commission of inquiry on the incidences of gassing and resultant in deaths through justice. The announcement has attracted great controversy. There is need for parliament to repeal and amend inquiries act to include a provision that a President must seek the approval of parliament before appointing any commission of inquiry. The act must also make it compulsory and mandatory that upon presentation of its report to a President, the report must be simultaneously presented to speaker of the National Assembly and the general public. There is urgent need to remove absolute discretionary powers bestowed on a President in the current inquiries acts as experience shows that these powers risk being abused. Non publication of commission of inquiry reports quiet understandably creates a public perception that government has “something to hide” and this should be eliminated,” Harrington stated.
“I must emphasize that the provisions being proposed to amend the inquiries act will go a long way in reducing discretionary Presidential powers and thereby eliminate the risk of abuse of authority of office as this is the current instant where President Lungu is considering to appoint a commission of inquiry on the gassing and deaths of citizens caused by related mob justice. The proposed commission of inquiry has so far been met with strong objection from progressive Civil Society Organizations ,opposition political parties and a cross section of concerned citizens on grounds that it is just another costly, time wasting and unnecessary project,”
Harrington said the reports must not be at the discretion of the President adding that the money used on the commissions was taxpayer’s money.
“The need for publication of commission of inquiry reports cannot be over emphasized. This should not and must not be at the discretion of the President especially considering the fact that taxpayer’s money is used to fund costly commission of inquiries and the Zambian tax payers must be direct beneficiaries of their hard earned money. My proposal is important and necessary because experience has shown that reports of several commissions have not been made public to date. Once can site the trafigura old deal inquiry, the maize export inquiry and the Dr Rodger Chongwe led inquiry on the so called Mongu disturbances amongst others. All these reports have not been published and are gathering dust somewhere at State House I presume.” stated Harrington.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington - 20 Mar 2020
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo - 20 Mar 2020
- Chamber of Mines to review coronavirus contingency plans - 20 Mar 2020
- ACC nabs UTH security guard for corrupt practices - 20 Mar 2020
- Govt’s decision to cease business with Prime TV killing local companies – MLC - 19 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases (9,882 views)
- Bill 10 will haunt PF - Hichilema (8,334 views)
- Our former student didn’t graduate because he failed 1 course, UNZA tells court (7,906 views)
- Robbers steal money, T-bone, cellphones from Matebeto (6,662 views)
- I haven’t been bought by PF, insists Kasonso (6,087 views)
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
- SAA scraps 162 flights in response to coronavirus
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil
- Any opinion away from a court ruling is not important – Sakwiba
- UNZA resorts to e-learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article