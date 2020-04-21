Police nab Maamba man for stabbing wife to death

POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old man of Maamba in Southern Province for stabbing his wife to death after a domestic dispute.

In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo said officers that visited the scene found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

“Police in Maamba of Southern Province have arrested a male adult identified as Paul Mayembe aged 37 for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a kitchen knife. The deceased has been identified as Grace Mutale aged 36 of New township in Maamba District. This occurred in the early hours of today, 20th April, 2020 at about 01:00 hours at New township,” stated Katongo.

“Police who visited the scene found the body of the deceased lying on the bed facing upwards in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the left side of the neck. A blood stained kitchen knife was recovered from the scene and the suspect who did not run away has been apprehended. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident was as a result of a domestic dispute. The body of the deceased has been deposited in Maamba Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The suspect is in police custody.”