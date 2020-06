ZAMBIA has in the last seven days recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths, bringing the death toll to 10.

Briefing the nation today, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo said the cumulative total was now 1,200.

Meanwhile, Mulalelo said 112 patients, including Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his information counterpart Dora Siliya had been discharged.

Full story later.