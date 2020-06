President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressing the Nation on Friday,May 22,2020 at State House in Lusaka. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says bars and night clubs will remain closed until the country starts experiencing favorable weather conditions.

And President Lungu says youths should take advantage of some opportunities which government is putting in their way instead of protesting in the bush.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has announced that Zambia recorded eight new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 569 tests done.

