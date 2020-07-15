LUSAKA Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba says he is one of the people that organized cadres to offer solidarity to Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya because it is an insult to accuse him of corruption for owning a speed boat. Last week, corruption-charged Dr Chilufya failed to take plea in a case where he is alleged to be in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime due to confusion caused by a horde of PF cadres. In an interview, Kamba charged that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of working...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.