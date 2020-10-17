POLICE in Mpika have summoned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema “to help with investigations”. In an interview, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said Hichilema was expected to assist with investigations relating to the alleged abduction of police officers. On Thursday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja claimed that two police officers from Mpika Police Station were abducted by UPND cadres who were in the company of Hichilema. When asked if Hichilema was summoned, Njase responded in the affirmative. “Yes, we have summoned him. Like I earlier on hinted that for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.