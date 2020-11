SENANGA UPND member of parliament Mukumbuta Mulowa says Hakainde Hichilema cannot chase him from the party for voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 which fell off last week. In an interview, Mulowa said he was still a member of the opposition party and that he was going to recontest his seat next year. “UPND is my party and I am standing on the UNPD ticket. Hakainde is still my friend despite me voting for Bill 10. He is my close friend and there is no way...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.