PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has not been equal to the task and most people are frustrated. And President Lungu says it is strange that the PF government has been given positive reviews everywhere he has visited except in Lundazi where it seems the ruling party has completely failed to deliver. Speaking when he met Senior Chief Mwase, Chief Kapichila and Chief Mphamba in Lundazi, Wednesday, President Lungu said people were finding it worthless to spend two days on a voter registration queue at the...



