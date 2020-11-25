Zambia media network against tobacco chairperson Paxina Phiri, flanked by Dr Teddy Mulenga, addresses journalists during a press briefing at ZAMCOM in Lusaka on November 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Consortium on Tobacco and Nicotine has urged government to enact the long-awaited Tobacco and Nicotine Products Control Bill to prevent further tobacco-related deaths. Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Tuesday, Zambia Media Network Against Tobacco chairperson Patina Phiri said the Tobacco and Nicotine Products Control Bill had been delayed for more than 10 years and was consistently derailed from being enacted into law due to powerful vested interests from the tobacco industry. Phiri said to reverse the smoking epidemic and reduce tobacco-related deaths, Zambia urgently needed to domesticate the World...