THE Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has noted that public confidence in the Commission is at its lowest but they are working hard to rebuild their image. And Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee chairman Howard Kunda has lamented that some issues in the Auditor General’s Report are never dealt with. Meanwhile, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) executive director Isaac Mwaipopo says law enforcement agencies should not always be seen to be instructed before following up cases. The trio was speaking when they appeared on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live...