MMD vice-president Rueben Sambo says Nevers Mumba has not been arrested but is merely being questioned by security agencies in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over a meeting they suspect he had held with a certain general from that country. On Friday, Daily Nation reported that Mumba had been arrested in DRC after a meeting he was to hold with former president Joseph Kabila failed to take off after the latter did not show up. According to the Daily Nation report, Mumba was in that country to seek financing for...



