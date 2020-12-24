THE ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the commission has registered a total of 7,020,749 citizens in the just ended voter registration exercise. And ECZ says the commission registered a total of 14,963 persons in lawful custody, representing 93.52 percent Speaking during a briefing, Wednesday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the number of registered voters was something to be proud of because it was in tandem with global standards. “The turnout in the extension period I must mention was not as satisfactory from the point of commission. We...



