ZAMBIA has recorded and 14 deaths and 652 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to daily updates availed by the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, Lusaka recorded the highest number of deaths.

“652 new confirmed cases. 14 deaths, 297 recoveries. New cases reported from 313 Lusaka, 83 Livingstone, 40 Mongu, 26 Kafue, 25 Chipata, 23 Namwala, 20 Chisamba, 20 Katete, 19 Choma, 16 Mazabuka, 15 Mufulira, 8 Kitwe. 7 Ndola, 7 Solwezi, 5 Mansa, 4 Kabwe, 4 Luwingu, 3 Luanshya, 3 Mumbwa, 2 Nyimba, 2 Zimba, 1 Chifunabuli, 1 Chilubi, 1 Kalumbila, 1 Kasama, 1 Mbala, 1 Mpika, 1 Petauke. Deaths reported from; 13 Lusaka BIDs, 1 Livingstone (facility death),” the update read.

“Recoveries reported from 173 Lusaka, 35 Western, 27 Central, 24 Luapula, 23 Southern, 11 North Western, 4 Eastern. Tests in the last 24 hours 10,866 (640,102) Cumulative. Cumulative cases 22,645. Total recoveries 19,526. 140 COVID-19 deaths, COVID-19 associated deaths 259. Total deaths 412. Active cases 2,707.”