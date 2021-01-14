INTERNATIONAL Drug Company (IDC) Limited says they have complied with a Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority’s (ZAMRA) directive by recalling aspirin which had a foul smell. In a letter dated, December 7, 2020, ZAMRA director general Bernice Mwale wrote to the IDC director directing them to initiate an urgent recall of the affected batch from circulation within 14 days. “RE: RECALL OF ASPIRIN 75MG TABLETS USP BATCH NO ET- 905 MANUFACTURED BY WINTECH PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED INDIA. Reference is made to the above subject matter; The authority has received a medical product...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.