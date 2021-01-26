HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited, the company that supplied toxic drugs and defective condoms to the Ministry of Health under a US$17 million tender, is seeking to close News Diggers using state institutions if the newspaper does not retract the revelations contained in its investigation. And Honeybee has given News Diggers another 48 hours ultimatum in which to apologise for publishing the said articles before it is forced to pay US$200 million and declared bankrupt. But News Diggers Managing Director Joseph Mwenda says the newspaper will not waste time responding to Honeybee...



