PF CHAIRMAN for elections Yamfwa Mukanga says the UPND should stop complaining over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s provincial voter register because the Commission did a commendable job. And Mukanga says PF has solutions to the challenges which the country is facing. Commenting on UPND vice-president Mutale Nalumango’s recent remarks that the ECZ disadvantaged some provinces in last year’s voter registration exercise, Mukanga disputed her assertion, insisting that the ECZ did a recommendable job. “When they produced the statistics, is it about happiness? No! It is not about happiness, it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.