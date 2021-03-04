PF CHAIRMAN for elections Yamfwa Mukanga says the UPND should stop complaining over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s provincial voter register because the Commission did a commendable job. And Mukanga says PF has solutions to the challenges which the country is facing. Commenting on UPND vice-president Mutale Nalumango’s recent remarks that the ECZ disadvantaged some provinces in last year’s voter registration exercise, Mukanga disputed her assertion, insisting that the ECZ did a recommendable job. “When they produced the statistics, is it about happiness? No! It is not about happiness, it...
